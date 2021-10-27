CDS, Army Chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on 75th Infantry Day
On the occasion of 75th Infantry Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, along with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital, on Wednesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of 75th Infantry Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, along with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital, on Wednesday.
Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.
The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MM Naravane
- National War Memorial
- Kashmir valley
- Indian Army
- Army
- Indian
- Bipin Rawat
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Sri Lanka on four-day visit
Army Chief Gen Naravane begins four-day visit to Sri Lanka
No need for more troops or lessening their numbers at LoC: Army officer
No need for more troops or lessening their numbers at LoC: Army officer
Indian Army chief Gen Naravane arrives in Lanka to boost bilateral defence ties