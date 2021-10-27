MP: 3 held for selling fake auto spare parts and engine oil

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly packaging and selling fake engine oil and motor spare parts by putting labels of branded companies on them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Tuesday after a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a godown in Sagda locality where a huge quantity of bogus engine oil and a large number of motor spare parts of branded companies were kept, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) S S Baghel said. Later, the raids were also conducted in two more godowns of the same owner in Shastri Nagar and Kudan localities of the city, he said.

The godown owner, Dipak Nayyar, and his two employees - Deepak Choudary and Sonu Choudhary - were subsequently arrested, the official said.

He said 4,000 liters of fake engine oil stored in 20 containers, bogus spare parts, a large number of empty containers to pack oil, stickers, and wrappers of branded companies, holograms, gift coupons, an auto-rickshaw, and other items worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from the godowns.

A case was registered at Tiwara police station against the accused of cheating and other offenses, the official said.

