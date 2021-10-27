Left Menu

MP: 3 held for selling fake auto spare parts and engine oil

The arrests were made on Tuesday after a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a godown in Sagda locality where a huge quantity of bogus engine oil and large number of motor spare parts of branded companies were kept, Additional Superintendent of Police rural S S Baghel said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-10-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 09:29 IST
MP: 3 held for selling fake auto spare parts and engine oil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly packaging and selling fake engine oil and motor spare parts by putting labels of branded companies on them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Tuesday after a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a godown in Sagda locality where a huge quantity of bogus engine oil and a large number of motor spare parts of branded companies were kept, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) S S Baghel said. Later, the raids were also conducted in two more godowns of the same owner in Shastri Nagar and Kudan localities of the city, he said.

The godown owner, Dipak Nayyar, and his two employees - Deepak Choudary and Sonu Choudhary - were subsequently arrested, the official said.

He said 4,000 liters of fake engine oil stored in 20 containers, bogus spare parts, a large number of empty containers to pack oil, stickers, and wrappers of branded companies, holograms, gift coupons, an auto-rickshaw, and other items worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from the godowns.

A case was registered at Tiwara police station against the accused of cheating and other offenses, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021