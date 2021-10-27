Left Menu

75th Infantry Day: IAF remembers role of 'Parashurama' aircraft in transporting army troops to J-K in 1947

To commemorate the 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday, The Indian Air Force recalled the history of vintage aircraft 'Parashurama'-- one of the refurbished Dakotas-- that played a major role in transporting troops of the 1st Sikh Regiment to Srinagar during the war with Pakistan in 1947.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 10:54 IST
IAF celebrates 75th Infantry Day (Pic credit: Indian Air Force Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
To commemorate the 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday, The Indian Air Force recalled the history of vintage aircraft 'Parashurama'-- one of the refurbished Dakotas-- that played a major role in transporting troops of the 1st Sikh Regiment to Srinagar during the war with Pakistan in 1947. Taking to Twitter, IAF said, "Marking a significant landmark in India's military history by commencing induction of troops in defence of Kashmir valley, Dakotas of No.12 Sqn of then RIAF landed the 1st boots on the ground- 1 Sikh, Indian Army-at Srinagar on 27 Oct 1947. This day is marked as the Infantry Day."

IAF also shared pictures of crucial airlift spearheaded sustained air operations in support of the Indian Army and civil effort during the war. "The crucial airlift spearheaded sustained air ops in support of Indian Army and civil effort during the war. One of the Dakotas VP905 was refurbished and gifted to IAF later. The aircraft, christened Parashurama, now proudly flies with IAF Heritage Flight," it added.

Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, along with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of 75th Infantry Day. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)

