Left Menu

Constable dies, SHO injured as police jeep falls off bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A police constable was killed while a station house officer SHO and driver were injured when their jeep fell off a bridge in pursuit of a criminal in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the policemen were chasing a vehicle after receiving information that a notorious smuggler and his accomplices were travelling in it, police said.Upon getting information of the smugglers movement, the district police were on alert.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 11:15 IST
Constable dies, SHO injured as police jeep falls off bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was killed while a station house officer (SHO) and driver were injured when their jeep fell off a bridge in pursuit of a criminal in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the policemen were chasing a vehicle after receiving information that a notorious smuggler and his accomplices were travelling in it, police said.

"Upon getting information of the smuggler's movement, the district police were on alert. The SHO of Raila police station, Sunil Chaudhary, spotted the vehicle and started chasing it. There were four policemen, including the SHO, in the police vehicle," Additional SP, Shahpura (Bhilwara), Chanchal Mishra said.

She said the police vehicle overturned and fell off a bridge leaving constable Ishaq Mohammad (32) dead. In the accident, the SHO and driver of the police vehicle were injured.

The fourth policeman escaped unhurt.

Mishra said the smugglers could not be caught and are still being traced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021