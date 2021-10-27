Constable dies, SHO injured as police jeep falls off bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A police constable was killed while a station house officer (SHO) and driver were injured when their jeep fell off a bridge in pursuit of a criminal in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the policemen were chasing a vehicle after receiving information that a notorious smuggler and his accomplices were travelling in it, police said.

"Upon getting information of the smuggler's movement, the district police were on alert. The SHO of Raila police station, Sunil Chaudhary, spotted the vehicle and started chasing it. There were four policemen, including the SHO, in the police vehicle," Additional SP, Shahpura (Bhilwara), Chanchal Mishra said.

She said the police vehicle overturned and fell off a bridge leaving constable Ishaq Mohammad (32) dead. In the accident, the SHO and driver of the police vehicle were injured.

The fourth policeman escaped unhurt.

Mishra said the smugglers could not be caught and are still being traced.

