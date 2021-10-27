Teen girl from UP raped in West Bengal; police nab accused

A teenage girl from a village under Haldi police station limits here was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a 20-year-old youth, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

A 15-year-old girl had gone missing from her house on September 8. Her father had lodged a case against an unknown person for luring her away, SHO Suresh Chandra Dwivedi said.

The police, who launched an investigation, traced the girl to Hooghly in West Bengal on October 25, the SHO said.

In her statement to the police, the girl alleged that the youth, belonging to Dumraon village in Buxar district of neighbouring Bihar, kidnapped her from the village and took her to Hooghly, where he allegedly raped her.

On the basis of the statement, the youth has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Dwivedi said.

The victim has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)