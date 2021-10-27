Cong welcomes SC order on Pegasus snooping matter,

Left Menu

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order of setting up an expert committee on the Pegasus spyware issue, and said it has negated alleged attempts of the government to evade and divert attention in the name of national security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:20 IST
The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order of setting up an expert committee on the Pegasus spyware issue and said it has negated alleged attempts of the government to evade and divert attention in the name of national security. ''Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere,'' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

''Welcome SC order setting up Special Committee to examine misuse of spyware Pegasus despite Modi Government's embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid and divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate,'' he said.

The Supreme Court has appointed a three-member panel of experts to probe into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of some persons, saying every citizen needs protection against violation of privacy.

The court was hearing pleas seeking an independent probe into reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Pegasus.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

