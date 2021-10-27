Lebanon PM hopes government will resume meetings soon, presidency says

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope on Wednesday his cabinet would resume meetings soon, President Michel Aoun said on Twitter after meeting him.

Mikati has not convened a cabinet meeting since Oct. 12, pending a solution to a standoff tied to high-profile judicial investigations of last year's massive Beirut port blast.

