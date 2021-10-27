UP: Medical report of minor girl confirms sexual assault, police add rape charge in FIR

After the medical report of a 13-year-old girl confirmed sexual assault, the charge of rape was added in the FIR by police here, an official said on Wednesday.

The minor was raped allegedly by her neighbour, who inflicted several injuries on her and tried to strangulate her.

Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The incident took place on October 15, when the rape survivor's parents had gone to work in the field and the girl was playing outside her home.

Around 12 noon, their neighbour, a 45-year-old man, took the girl inside the house and raped her.

On the basis of a statement from the minor's family, a case was registered in the matter at Ahmadgarh police station and the accused was arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the charge of rape was added in the FIR on Tuesday after the medical report confirmed sexual assault.

A proposal was also prepared for giving financial assistance to the rape survivor’s family under the Lakshmibai scheme.

Delhi Commission For Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to direct police to add sections of rape in the case.

In her letter, Maliwal claimed that ''the most shocking aspect of the case'' was that despite the brutality of the crime, while the UP Police registered an FIR in the matter, it failed to add sections of rape.

''This is deeply distressing. While the Commission is trying to assist the survivor and her family and is looking after their immediate medical and legal needs, you are requested to urgently issue orders to the UP Police to add relevant sections of rape to the FIR, take action against the negligent officers and provide protection to the girl and her family,'' the letter read.

Maliwal had urged Adityanath to provide compensation to the minor's family and ensure that the trial of the case takes place in a fast track court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)