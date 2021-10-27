Left Menu

Soccer- Madrid court suspends Bayern's Lucas Hernandez prison term

A Madrid court has suspended Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez's six month prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence, a court statement said on Wednesday. They later married and Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order when flying back to Spain from their honeymoon in June of that year.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:24 IST
Soccer- Madrid court suspends Bayern's Lucas Hernandez prison term
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Madrid court has suspended Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez's six-month prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence, a court statement said on Wednesday. The sentence will be suspended for four years as long he does not commit a new offense during the period and includes a 96,000 euro fine, the court said.

Hernandez was sentenced to 31 days of community service for assaulting his then-girlfriend in February 2017, when he was an Atletico Madrid player and was given a restraining order preventing him from being within 500 meters of her. She was also sentenced to 31 days of community service. They later married and Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order when flying back to Spain from their honeymoon in June of that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021