China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world - Iranian state TV
Afghanistan's Taliban is eager to have dialogue with the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi virtually said at a conference held in Iran.
"The Taliban is eager to have dialogue with the world ... China will host the third Neighbours of Afghanistan meeting at the appropriate time," Wang said in a pre-recorded message broadcast live by Iranian state TV.
The Chinese foreign minister also urged the international community to help Afghanistan's development. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
