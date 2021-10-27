Pegasus snooping row chronology

The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

- Jul 18: News outlets globally report military-grade spyware made by Israeli firm used for spying on journalists, activists, politicians across the world – including India.

- Jul 22: Petition filed before the Supreme Court by advocate M L Sharma seeking court-monitored probe by Special Investigation Team into the reports.

- Jul 27: Journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar move the SC seeking independent probe in the matter.

- Aug 5: Supreme Court starts hearing the matter.

- Aug 16: Centre files a short affidavit, claiming allegations were based on conjecture and unsubstantiated media reports.

- Aug 17: Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on the petitions.

- Sep 13: SC reserves order.

- Oct 27: SC appoints committee of cyber experts to inquire into the matter. Former SC judge R V Raveendran to oversee its functioning.

