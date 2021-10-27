Pegasus snooping row chronology
- Country:
- India
The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.
- Jul 18: News outlets globally report military-grade spyware made by Israeli firm used for spying on journalists, activists, politicians across the world – including India.
- Jul 22: Petition filed before the Supreme Court by advocate M L Sharma seeking court-monitored probe by Special Investigation Team into the reports.
- Jul 27: Journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar move the SC seeking independent probe in the matter.
- Aug 5: Supreme Court starts hearing the matter.
- Aug 16: Centre files a short affidavit, claiming allegations were based on conjecture and unsubstantiated media reports.
- Aug 17: Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on the petitions.
- Sep 13: SC reserves order.
- Oct 27: SC appoints committee of cyber experts to inquire into the matter. Former SC judge R V Raveendran to oversee its functioning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli minister sees no compromise on U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars and more
U.S. hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue - officials
Israeli held over Dubai drugs haul, may seek repatriation - lawyer
One Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli air attack - state TV