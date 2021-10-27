Left Menu

Kerala to submit Rs 2,000 cr expatriate rehabilitation package to Centre

However, as per the information received from the Airport Authority of India, a total of 39,55,230 passengers travelled abroad through the state airports between May, 2020 and October 2021, he said.Among the returnees, a total of 1.33 lakh people have accepted the governments emergency financial aid of Rs 5,000 each while 181 have received Rs 10,000 assistance given to the COVID patients, he added.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:11 IST
Kerala to submit Rs 2,000 cr expatriate rehabilitation package to Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a total of 12.67 lakh expats from the state, who returned following the outbreak of COVID pandemic, have lost their jobs abroad and the state would soon submit a Rs 2,000 crore proposal to the Centre for implementing expatriate rehabilitation package. The state government already set apart an amount of Rs 50 crore in its latest budget for their rehabilitation and formulating employment and entrepreneurship schemes for them, he told the state Assembly during a calling attention motion by Manjalamkuzhi Ali.

''In addition to the various schemes implemented by the state government, a detailed Rs 2000 crore-worth proposal will be submitted to the Centre soon for the implementation of a comprehensive rehabilitation package for the expatriates,'' Vijayan said. According to the state's COVID-19 Jagratha portal, 17,51,852 Non-Resident Keralites have returned home till Tuesday in the wake of the COVID spread. However, as per the information received from the Airport Authority of India, a total of 39,55,230 passengers travelled abroad through the state airports between May, 2020 and October 2021, he said.

Among the returnees, a total of 1.33 lakh people have accepted the government's emergency financial aid of Rs 5,000 each while 181 have received Rs 10,000 assistance given to the COVID patients, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021