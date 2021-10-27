Centre asks media organisations to display logo of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The Centre on Wednesday directed the print, electronic and digital media to display the logo of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' as part of the campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's independence.

''Private media has consistently taken the lead in celebrating India's patriotic spirit and national achievements. It is advised to use the logo during the period of celebrations so that citizens are made aware of India's rich history and commitment to a bright future,'' Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

It asked the print, electronic and digital media along with private TV channels to show the logo.

“As you would be aware, country-wide celebrations are being undertaken under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's Independence.

''The campaign celebrates the glorious history of our freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years,” it said.

The 'Amrit Mahotsav' commenced on March 12 this year and will end on August 15, 2023.

It said various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central/State/Union Territory government, civil society and other organisations under the five pillars -- the Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Achievements@75, Actions@75, and Resolve@75.

“In view of this, media platforms may consider displaying the official 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo during news programmes, reports, bulletins, especially while reporting on matters relating to 75 years of India's independence so that viewers may be informed about the campaign and they take forward the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation) envisaged under the Mahotsav,'' the ministry said.

