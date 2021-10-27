Russia tells Afghan neighbours not to host U.S., NATO forces
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:35 IST
Russia on Wednesday called on countries neighboring Afghanistan not to host U.S. or NATO military forces after they pulled out of Afghanistan earlier this year.
"We call on Afghanistan's neighboring countries not to allow a military presence of U.S. and NATO forces that plan to move there after leaving Afghanistan's territory," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
