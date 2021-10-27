Left Menu

Climate change protesters defy court to block London routes

Climate change activists blockaded two busy routes into London, causing rush-hour chaos for motorists on Wednesday, as they defied a national injunction by continuing to protest in the run-up to the COP26 summit next week. "Specialist units are on scene to unglue them," the police said. The government's National Highways has been granted a nationwide injunction against the blockades.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:47 IST
Climate change activists blockaded two busy routes into London, causing rush-hour chaos for motorists on Wednesday, as they defied a national injunction by continuing to protest in the run-up to the COP26 summit next week. Insulate Britain, a group demanding that the government provide more insulation for millions of homes, has caused long tailbacks, mainly on the M25 orbital motorway around the capital.

They targeted the A40 in west London and a major roundabout in Dartford, Kent, east of the capital, on Wednesday. London's Metropolitan Police said 17 activists had been arrested on the A40, six of whom had glued themselves to the ground. "Specialist units are on scene to unglue them," the police said.

The government's National Highways has been granted a nationwide injunction against the blockades. The United Nations COP26 global climate conference starts in Glasgow next week.

