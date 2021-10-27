Left Menu

2 red sand boa snakes rescued in Mumbai; 3 persons held

Wildlife protection and forest officials rescued two red sand boa snakes from suburban Goregaon and arrested three persons in this connection, a police official said on Wednesday.The rescue operation was conducted on Tuesdayjointly by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau WCCB, Western Region, and a team of the Range Forest Office, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:50 IST
The rescue operation was conducted on Tuesdayjointly by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region, and a team of the Range Forest Office, he said. Following inputs, the WCCB and forest personnel laid a trap and nabbed the three accused, identified as Rahim Azaz Ahmed Khan (48), who ran a pan shop, Subhash Somlal Pawar (62), a production house technician, and Wasiulla Shafi Rai (48) a dress technician in the film industry, the official said.

The accused had come to allegedly deliver the reptiles to some person, he said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections.

The rescued snakes were medically examined and they will be released into the wild, the official said. The rare red sand boa snake fetches a huge price in the illegal wildlife market due to its medicinal value and the belief that it brings luck.

