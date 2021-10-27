Left Menu

J&K: Two men held for kidnapping, raping woman 19 years ago

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:51 IST
J&K: Two men held for kidnapping, raping woman 19 years ago
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two rape accused, who had been absconding since 2002, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Based on specific information, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh arrested Abdul Rashid and Makhna from Miyan Khariyan area in Mahore tehsil for allegedly raping a woman in Reasi district 19 years ago.

They had been evading arrest since 2002, the police said.

The duo was booked on charges of kidnapping a woman and repeatedly raping her in 2002.

At least 100 absconding accused and convicts have been arrested in the last six months, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021