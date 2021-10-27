J&K: Two men held for kidnapping, raping woman 19 years ago

Two rape accused, who had been absconding since 2002, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Based on specific information, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh arrested Abdul Rashid and Makhna from Miyan Khariyan area in Mahore tehsil for allegedly raping a woman in Reasi district 19 years ago.

They had been evading arrest since 2002, the police said.

The duo was booked on charges of kidnapping a woman and repeatedly raping her in 2002.

At least 100 absconding accused and convicts have been arrested in the last six months, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)