Kremlin says Turkish drones risk destabilising situation in east Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:54 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
  Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that its fears about Turkey's decision to sell strike drones to Ukraine were being realized and that the Turkish drones risked destabilizing the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on media reports that Ukrainian government forces had successfully deployed a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

