Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that all schools in the national capital will be permitted to open from November 1. However, physical attendance will be voluntary and parents would not be forced to send their children to school.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:56 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that all schools in the national capital will be permitted to open from November 1. However, physical attendance will be voluntary and parents would not be forced to send their children to school. The announcement comes amid a low COVID-19 case count in the Union Territory.

"Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50 per cent strength in classrooms," Sisodia added. Delhi reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the active caseload in the city is 323. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

