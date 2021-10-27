Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT releases contact numbers urging eyewitnesses to come forward

In an attempt to encourage eyewitnesses to come forward and record their statements, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigative Team (SIT) on Wednesday released the contact numbers of its members.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an attempt to encourage eyewitnesses to come forward and record their statements, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigative Team (SIT) on Wednesday released the contact numbers of its members. SIT in a statement said that details of such people will be kept confidential if they want and they will be given security.

"This is to inform that a special investigation team has been constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Lakhimpur Kheri district incident of October 3, 2021, headed by Upendra Kumar Agrawal, Deputy Inspector General of Police. Therefore, it is requested to the people that if any eyewitness wants to provide his evidence in relation to this incident, then he can approach the SIT. The SIT will keep the name and address of the witness and eyewitness confidential and will also be provided security," the statement reads. The SIT has released the mobile numbers of members.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to the witnesses in the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest. (ANI)

