Chhattisgarh: 15-year-old boy kidnapped in Bilaspur; seven held

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by seven persons, one of them a minor, who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Class 9 student was rescued within hours of the abduction that took place in Takhatpur police station area on Tuesday afternoon, the official said. "Around 4 pm on Tuesday, the police got information that a boy had not returned home after attending tuition classes. The boy's mother received a phone call from an unknown caller, who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and threatened to kill the boy," Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur range) Ratanlal Dangi said.

On being alerted about the call, Bilapsur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dipak Jha immediately constituted a joint team of the cyber cell and local police, which launched the investigation, he said. After examining the CCTV footage and tracing the source of the ransom calls, the police zeroed in on two suspects, who admitted to having committed the crime, the official said.

Based on the duo's statements, the boy was rescued from a dilapidated house in nearby Saida village within two to three hours of the abduction and five other accused were arrested from there, he said.

The police have arrested Rammangal Yadav (19), Surendra Rajak (23), Ghanshyam Yadav (19), Jagdish Patel (21), Kanha Sharma (24), and Somraj Patel (21), while another accused, who is a minor, has been detained, he said.

"The accused have said that they had kidnapped the boy, as they wanted money to buy country-made pistols," the IG said.

Two of the accused belong to the boy's hometown, while others are from Bilaspur and neighboring Mungeli district, he added.

