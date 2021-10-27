Amit Shah visits WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.
The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum
Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death
West Bengal: TMC refutes allegations of BJP youth wing leader's murder
Crack appears in Balason river bridge in West Bengal's Siliguri after heavy rains
BJP MP wants more central forces deployment for West Bengal bypolls