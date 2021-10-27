Amit Shah visits WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

