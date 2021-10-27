Lebanese information minister denies hostile stance towards Saudi Arabia
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi on Wednesday denied having a hostile stance towards Saudi Arabia and said that comments he made about the Yemen war were made in a personal capacity before he joined Prime Minister Najib Mikati's cabinet.
"To those calling for my resignation I say that I am part of a cohesive cabinet and I cannot take such a decision alone," Kordahi added in televised remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- Kordahi
- Najib Mikati's
- George Kordahi
- Lebanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yemen’s future recovery hangs in balance, warns senior UN aid coordinator
Yemeni Police officer killed in explosion in country's East
Soccer-Al Naji double sees off China as Saudi Arabia maintain perfect start
Soccer-Australia coach Arnold appeals for home support for Saudi Arabia qualifier
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - interior ministry