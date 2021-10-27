Lebanese information minister denies hostile stance towards Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi on Wednesday denied having a hostile stance towards Saudi Arabia and said that comments he made about the Yemen war were made in a personal capacity before he joined Prime Minister Najib Mikati's cabinet.

"To those calling for my resignation I say that I am part of a cohesive cabinet and I cannot take such a decision alone," Kordahi added in televised remarks.

