Australia, ASEAN to establish comprehensive strategic partnership - ASEAN
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:41 IST
Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed during a summit on Wednesday to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership between them, ASEAN chair Brunei said.
"ASEAN and Australia also agreed to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and Australia that is meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial," it said in a summary of the meeting.
