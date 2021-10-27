Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor receives death threat via letter sent to wife

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had allegedly received a death threat through a letter addressed to his wife. A letter addressed to Bandyopadhyay's wife Sonali Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, said: "Your husband will be killed, no body can save the life of your husband."

Kolkata police have filed an FIR after Chakraborty filed a complaint about the alleged threat at Hare Street Police Station. "Over the complaint of Sonali Chakraborty Bandopadhyay, Harestreet PS lodged FIR, dated October 26, under section 170/419/500/506 of Indian Penal Code against unknown people," said the police in an official statement.

Bandyopadhyay is currently serving as the chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)