Sudan's Beja tribes end port shutdowns and road blocks in east - al-Arabiya

Sudan's Beja tribes announced an end to port shutdowns and road blocks in the east of the country, Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday. The tribes have blocked roads and forced Red Sea ports to close in recent weeks in protest at what they say is the region's lack of political power and poor economic conditions there.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:54 IST
Sudan's Beja tribes announced an end to port shutdowns and roadblocks in the east of the country, Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday. The tribes have blocked roads and forced Red Sea ports to close in recent weeks in protest at what they say is the region's lack of political power and poor economic conditions there. The closures led to shortages of essential medicines, fuel, and wheat.

The Beja tribes have expressed support for the military takeover staged by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

