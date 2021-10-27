EU top court orders Poland to pay EUR 1 mln per day in rule of law row
Reuters | Warsaw | 27-10-2021
The European Union's top court said on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of one million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.
