Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Bombay HC resumes hearing of Aryan Khan's bail plea

Bombay High Court on Wednesday resumed the bail hearing of Aryan Khan and other accused in the Cruise Ship Drugs case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:47 IST
Aryan Khan [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI
Bombay High Court on Wednesday resumed the bail hearing of Aryan Khan and other accused in the Cruise Ship Drugs case. Senior advocate Amit Desai started the argument in the courtroom for the bail of Accused 2, Arbaz Seth Merchant.

The court has allowed the media to enter the courtroom during the hearing of the bail application. During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who is representing Aryan Khan argued that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against him and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said, "it was a fit case for bail".

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

