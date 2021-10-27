Left Menu

Eastern Sudan shutdowns still ongoing, protest leader says

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:54 IST
Representative image
  • Sudan

The Bejas are still enforcing a port shutdown and road blocks in eastern Sudan, a leader of the protest movement launched by the tribal group told Reuters.

The tribes forced Red Sea ports to close September, in protest at what they say is the region's lack of political power and poor economic conditions. The closures led to shortages of essential medicines, fuel and wheat.

"We have nothing to do with the dispute in Khartoum," said Karar Askar, a leader of the protest group, referring to a military coup that toppled on Monday the government of Abdalla Hamdok.

