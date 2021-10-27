Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned Islamist group- police
Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Several Pakistani police officers were killed and around 25 other people were wounded by gunfire at a rally of the banned Islamist group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a spokesman for the Punjab police said on Wednesday.
"TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials as the result of which several officials were martyred," the spokesman said.
He said there were no details on the number of killed but there were around 25 wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha arrive at Amritsar airport in Punjab
Need Language Tutor for French or Punjabi, Think Native Monks for Over 130 Languages
Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises to end 'inspector raj', red-tapism; redress industry's grievances
Vehicle tracking system to be implemented in private buses in Punjab: Warring
Punjab bids tearful adieu to soldiers killed in J-K encounter