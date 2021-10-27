Left Menu

UK working to help the people of Afghanistan - PM Johnson

"We must do everything we can also to mitigate the consequences for the people of Afghanistan of the Taliban takeover," Johnson told parliament when asked about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "We have doubled our aid commitment for this year ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:01 IST
UK working to help the people of Afghanistan - PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is working with United Nations agencies and others to do everything it can to help the people of Afghanistan but cannot write a blank cheque to the Taliban, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We must do everything we can also to mitigate the consequences for the people of Afghanistan of the Taliban takeover," Johnson told parliament when asked about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We have doubled our aid commitment for this year ... what we can't do at the moment is write a completely blank cheque to the Taliban government, the Taliban authorities. We need to ensure that that country does not slip back into being a haven for terrorism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

