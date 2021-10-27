Former Lebanon PM Diab sues state over Beirut blast probe
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab filed a suit against the Lebanese state on Wednesday over his prosecution by Beirut blast investigator judge Tarek Bitar, one day before a scheduled interrogation by the judge, local media reported.
Diab, who has been charged over the Aug. 4. 2020 port blast that killed more than 215 people, has missed at least two interrogation sessions scheduled by Bitar, who has been spurned by nearly all top officials he has sought to question.
Along with a number of former ministers charged by Bitar, Diab has argued that the judge does not have the authority to prosecute him.
