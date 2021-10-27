UK's Johnson warns Brussels over speed of N.Ireland talks
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:06 IST
Rapid progress is needed in talks with the European Union over reforming the Northern Ireland protocol, otherwise Britain considers the conditions for invoking Article 16 have been met, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"If we can't see progress, as we've been saying now for some months, we can't see rapid progress in the way that we spelt out in our command paper, then I think that it's clear to everybody that the conditions for invoking Article 16 have already been met," he told lawmakers.
