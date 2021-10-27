Gujarat: Senior citizen, son die by suicide

A 70-year-old man and his son allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the extreme step taken by Dilip Dalal (73) and his son Rasesh Dalal (43) was not yet clear, an official of the Vadodara railway police said.

The duo jumped before a long-distance train near Makarpura locality on Tuesday evening, he said.

Dalal lived with his son and wife in Alkapuri area. Rasesh was unmarried and said to be suffering from a psychological ailment, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

