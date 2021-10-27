Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by brother in J'khand

27-10-2021
Man stabbed to death by brother in J'khand
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his liquor and ganja addict younger brother for reprimanding him and refusing to meet his demand for money on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

The man was sleeping in his room on Wednesday morning at their home in Bhikna village when his 18-year-old brother allegedly entered his room with a knife and attacked him, the sub-divisional police officer of Deogarh Pawa Kumar said. The man died on the spot, the police said.

The accused also allegdly attacked and injured his parents when they rushed to rescue their elder son on hearing him scream, Kumar said.

They were rushed to the hospital where theit condition is stated to be out of danger.

The accused has been arrested, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

