Sacrifice of infantry soldiers remembered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:30 IST
Udhagamandalam (TN), Oct 27 (PTI): To honour Infantry soldiers for their sacrifice in fighting Pakistani raiders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, the 75th Infantry Day was observed at the Madras Regimmntal Centre in nearby Wellington on Wednesday. The Commandant of Defence Staff Service College Lieutenant General MJS Kahlon, along with seniormost veteran in the military station Devaraj Ambu, laid a wreath at the war memorial in the remembrance and gratitude towards all members of the Infantry fraternity, a press release said.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian Army as it was on this day that an infantry company of the first battalion of the Sikh regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the invading tribes who were supported by the Pakistan Army and the action was ordered after king Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession acceding J and K to India.

Kahlon, in his address, acknowledged the contribution of the infantry in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders.

Infantry, popularly known as the ''Queen of Battle,'' is the backbone of the Army operations in 1947 and bears testament to the perseverance of Infantrymen as it was entirely an infantry-centric operations.

