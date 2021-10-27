France could start sanctions against Britain over fishing row early next week

Sanctions could be taken against Britain at the beginning of next week if the situation over post-Brexit fishing rights does not improve, French European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.

Beaune also told lawmakers during a hearing that France could step up border checks on goods from Britain as part of the sanctions.

"We have been very patient," Beaune said.

