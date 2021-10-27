Left Menu

Mulling very stringent laws to maintain law and order, says Puducherry Home Minister

Puducherry, Nov 27 PTI Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam on Wednesday said the territorial government was mulling introduction of what he termed as very stringent laws to maintain law and order.After a meeting with officials of the Police Department here to review the law and order situation, the Minister said recent incidents of crimes were reviewed.He said the police have arrested those involved in the murders of some persons in the peripheral pockets of Puducherry recently.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:00 IST
Mulling very stringent laws to maintain law and order, says Puducherry Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI): Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam on Wednesday said the territorial government was mulling introduction of what he termed as very stringent laws to maintain law and order.

After a meeting with officials of the Police Department here to review the law and order situation, the Minister said recent incidents of crimes were reviewed.

He said the police have arrested those involved in the murders of some persons in the peripheral pockets of Puducherry recently. ''We discussed the law and order situation in a detailed manner and suggestions were given to the police to tighten the vigil,'' he said.

Asked if the government would invoke Goondas Act to curb crimes, he said provisions of the Act have already been invoked on 32 individuals and once necessary procedural formalities were completed, the police would go ahead to handle the criminals under the Goondas Act.

He said there were allegations of designs of crimes emanating from among those lodged in the central prison here. ''We have ordered a probe into this. If it is found that there was cooperation of prison officials with the prisoners communicating from inside the prison with their colleagues outside, we will sack such officials once the probe report is available and if any of the officials was found involved,'' he said.

He said the government was at the same time considering a proposal to bring in more stringent laws than ever to handle the law and order situation in addition to the present laws. ''We will bring in the Bills after getting the nod of the Centre and once the Centre approves them, we will implement very strict laws as our intention is to ensure people lived in peace,'' said Namassivayam.

Puducherry witnessed the murder of two residents of Vanrampet village in neighbouring Uppalam constituency a few days ago. Also, a leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was allegedly murdered in Karaikal some days ago. There was an appeal to the police to ensure that tight vigil is maintained to prevent crimes.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy has alleged that the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here was failing in taking measures to prevent crimes.

PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021