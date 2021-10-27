Mumbai: 8 injured in bus accident, 5 critical
Eight people were injured in a collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Mumbai's Dadar area on Wednesday morning, informed Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the condition of five people including the driver and conductor of the bus is critical.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
