No clean chit for Jalyukta Shivar as probe is on: Maharashtra govt

No clean chit about corruption has been given to the Jalyukta Shivar water conservation scheme contrary to some reports, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

The scheme, which lays stress on water harvesting and farm ponds to avert droughts and was promoted in a big way by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, is under the scanner for alleged corruption.

The current Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had announced probe by a Special Investigation Team into the complaints regarding the implementation of the scheme.

"There is no clean chit issued to any person as the probe is still going on. District collectors have been asked to submit details of the work carried out under the scheme in a particular format. The reports are awaited,'' the state Water Conservation Department said in a release.

"It is already established that 71 per cent of the works completed under the Jalyukta Shivar scheme had financial and administrative irregularities," it added.

The reports of the clean chit came as data shared by the additional chief secretary, Water Conservation Department, before the Public Accounts Committee headed by BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar was misconstrued, the release claimed.

