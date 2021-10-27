Israel moves forward with plans for some 3,000 settler homes, monitoring group says

Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans, criticised by its U.S. ally, to build some 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a group that monitors such projects said.

Peace Now said an Israeli government planning forum gave preliminary approval for the housing units in the territory, which Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war and Palestinians seek for a future state.

