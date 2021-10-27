Israel moves forward with plans for some 3,000 settler homes, monitoring group says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:34 IST
Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans, criticised by its U.S. ally, to build some 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a group that monitors such projects said.
Peace Now said an Israeli government planning forum gave preliminary approval for the housing units in the territory, which Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war and Palestinians seek for a future state.
