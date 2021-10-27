Left Menu

HC rejects suspended IPS officer's plea to transfer harassment case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:45 IST
The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from a suspended special DGP, facing sexual harassment charge, for transferring the trial from the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Villupuram to the territorial court.

The accused, facing charges of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer during a bandobast duty in February this year, filed the present petition to transfer the case to the judicial magistrate court having jurisdiction on the place where the offence was alleged to have been committed.

Justice P Velmurugan before whom the petition came up on Wednesday, rejected the plea and directed the trial court to complete the case within three months.

