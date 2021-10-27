Japan PM brings up China human rights, Taiwan issue at ASEAN summits
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had mentioned the human rights situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang as well as the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan strait at ASEAN-hosted summit meetings held virtually on Wednesday.
Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.
