Minor girl delivers baby watching youtube in Kerala, lover arrested under POCSO Act

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:55 IST
Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI): A 17-year-old girl, allegedly raped and impregnated by her lover, has delivered a baby at her home in Malappuram district of Kerala by watching youtube videos police said on Wednesday.

Both the mother and child, currently admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, are doing fine, the police said.

The 21-year-old man, who raped and impregnated her, has been arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (Rape), they said.

The incident was reported from an area under Kottackal police station limit in the district.

According to the police, the girl delivered the baby and cut the umbilical cord by watching the video at her home on October 20. Preliminary investigation revealed that she did not receive any external help in the process, they said. Her parents came to know about the incident on October 22 when they heard the cries of the baby, they said.

The police said the girl, a plus-two student, had managed to hide her pregnancy from her visually challenged mother and father, who works as a night watchman.

Both the girl and the man had been in love for quite sometime and the families of the two were planning their marriage after she reaches the legally permissible age of 18, they said.

The girl and her baby are being attended by the man's family members at the hospital but the police have treated it as a case of rape as she is only 17. She has two siblings. While her older sister is married and staying with her husband, the younger one is staying in an orphanage, police said.

