11 people in UP village injured in clash over Facebook post

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:00 IST
Eleven persons were injured when two groups of Bind community clashed over a comment on social media in Narayanpur village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against 36 persons and 11 of them have been arrested, they said.

A scuffle broke out between two men over a comment under a Facebook post in Narayanpur village on Tuesday evening, Bansdih Circle officer Priti Tripathi said.

It escalated into a full blown clash between two groups in which 11 persons were injured, she said.

Police said that the clash took place over some abusive remarks made on a Facebook post.

The injured were admitted to a local government hospital, and three of them were referred to the district hospital.

Considering the sensitive environment after the scuffle, additional police force has been deployed in the village, Tripathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

