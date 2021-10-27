Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:02 IST
J-K govt okays creation of four addl sessions courts
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved the creation of four additional sessions courts in four districts of the Union Territory.

''The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded approval for creation of four courts of Additional District & Sessions Judges at district headquarters -- one each in Samba, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Poonch,'' an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG Sinha.

The Administrative Council also approved the creation of 40 new posts of different categories, 10 each at the new court complexes in the four selected districts having a financial implication of Rs 2.58 crore (salary) and Rs 21.657 lakh (NPS) per financial year, he said.

The spokesman said the gradual increase in the population of Jammu and Kashmir has substantially enhanced the judicial workload which has necessitated the opening of new court complexes to cater to the increased public demand.

