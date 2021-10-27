Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of Aryan Khan, others till tomorrow

Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Seth Merchant, in connection with the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:06 IST
Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Seth Merchant, in connection with the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. "The arguments of lawyers of accused number 1, 2 and 3 have concluded today. The hearing is scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow for further arguments," Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh told the media after the conclusion of the hearing today.

Following the conclusion of the arguments presented by lawyers of the three accused, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will respond to their arguments in the court tomorrow. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

