Maha: Two women robbed on board express train in Pune district

One person was injured and two women were allegedly robbed of valuables on board an outstation train in Maharashtra's Pune, railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Bhubaneswar-bound Konark Express near Daund railway station on Tuesday night, an official said.

The unidentified accused tampered with the signal on the track by snapping its cables in order to make the train stop, he said.

The accused then snatched gold chains of two women passengers, he said. ''When the brother of one of the women alighted the train and tried to give a chase, the accused pelted stones at him and injured him, before fleeing,'' the official said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)