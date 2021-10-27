Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:18 IST
T20 WC Scoreboard: Eng vs Bangla

England Innings: Jason Roy c Nasum b Shoriful 61 Jos Buttler c Naim b Nasum 18 Dawid Malan not out 28 Jonny Bairstow not out 8 Extras: (LB-6 W-5) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets from 14.1 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/112 Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 3-0-24-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3-023-0, Shoriful Islam 3.1-0-26-1, Nasum Ahmed 3-0-26-1, Mahedi Hasan 2-0-21-0.

