Three Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned Islamist group - interior minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:23 IST
Three Pakistani police officers were killed and 70 others were wounded at a rally of the banned Islamist group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Pakistan's interior minister said on Wednesday.
Eight of those wounded were in critical condition, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, adding that paramilitary troops in the country's eastern province of Punjab had been called on to help manage the situation for the next 60 days.
